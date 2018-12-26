NTA releases UGC NET 2018 question paper, response sheet at nta.ac.in; answer keys out on Dec 31

UGC NET 2018: The answer keys of the UGC NET examination will be released by December 31, and the results on January 10 (Photo Source: Indian Express)

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the question paper and response sheet for all the candidates who had appeared in the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 examination. The candidates can download their question paper and their responses to them at the official website, nta.ac.in. The NTA has advised all the candidates to download the question paper and their response for future reference for challenging answer keys after they are released.

Here is how to download UGC NET question and response sheet:

Visit the NTA’s UGC NET official website.

Click on the link to download UGC NET question paper and response sheet.

Enter the log-in credentials and click on ‘Login’.

The question paper and response sheet can be accessed which needs to be downloaded and if needed printed out.

The Indian Express has confirmed that the results are going to be released on January 10 and the answer keys will be released by December 31. NTA had conducted the Computer-based test for UGC NET 2018 from December 18 to December 22. NTA reports that 956,837 candidates had registered to participate in the examination.

A woman not allowed to sit for NET

Earlier, during National Eligibility Test (NET) which was recently conducted nationwide, a 24-year-old woman from Goa was barred to appear for the exam. She was refused to sit for the exam because she was wearing a hijab on December 18, 2018. Safina Khan Soudagar, the NET aspirant, had accused the officials of not allowing her to appear for the exam on December 20, 2018,

UGC NET 2018

Over 1.8 lakh candidates had registered for UGC NET that was concluded on December 22, 2018. A total of 65.3 per cent appeared for the exam on Day 1 and 72.8 per cent attempted the exam on Day 2.NTA will release the results of the UGC NET examination 2018 on January 2019.

ABOUT NET

On behalf of UGC, the National Eligibility Test examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the JRF and assistant professor positions at various universities.