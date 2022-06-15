NTA releases JEE Main 2022 exam city intimation slips, admit cards to be out soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Exam City Slips OUT: NTA – National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the JEE 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips on its website. Candidates who registered for Session 1 of the engineering entrance exam can download the exam city slips from jeemain.nta.nic.in using their credentials. It is expected that NTA will release JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards this week on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Exam City Slip

It should be noted that the exam city slip is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be conducted to facilitate the candidates. Candidates can download JEE Main 2022 Exam City Slip using Application No. and Date of Birth from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. The admit cards for JEE Mains 2022 will be issued soon.

JEE Main 2022 Exam & Admit Card Date



JEE Main 2022 is scheduled to be on 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022 in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities outside India. The exam authority has yet not released the admit cards for the same. It is expected to be released by this week. So, all candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.



How to Download JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips?



JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips can be downloaded online. Candidates can access the JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips download link by visiting the official website -jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can log on to the official website and log onto the candidate login portal using their credentials. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the exam city slips for future reference.