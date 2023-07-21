The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate 2023. Students can download the scorecards by visiting the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the scorecards using their credentials such as, Application No. and Date of Birth.

Here’s how you students can check their scorecards online:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to download scorecard.

Step 3: Now, enter your login details and submit.

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take print for future reference.

CUET (PG) provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connections with the Universities.