NTA releases CUET PG 2022 final answer key at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET PG) exams. The registered candidates can now download the answer key at the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. The examination was conducted from September 1 to 7 and from September 9 to 12, 2022.

Here’s how to download CUET PG Final answer key 2022

Candidates who want to download the answer key can follow the steps below:

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The CUET PG provisional answer keys were released by the NTA on September 16 and candidates were given time till September 18, 9 pm to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The candidates had time till 11:50 pm of September 18 to submit the fees. The candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key were given the opportunity to challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

An IE report said according to the NTA sources, the CUET PG 2022 results are expected to be released in the last week of September. Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG exams will be able check and download their score card from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. While issuing the answer key, NTA said that several questions have been dropped from the CUET PG 2022 question paper and the marks of which will be awarded to all candidates.