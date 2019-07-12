NTA NET UGC Exam 2019: Results likely tomorrow, candidates may check at ntanet.nic.in

As per rules, candidates in general category are required to score at least 40 percent marks. (PTI)

NTA NET UGC Exam 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of the National Eligibility Test (NET) that was conducted on June 20-26 tomorrow at the official website ntanet.nic.in. Results were earlier expected to be released on Monday, a report by indianexpress.com said.

More than 9.42 lakh students appeared in the exam that covered 81 subjects. The eligibility test was held in 615 centres across 237 cities. The NTA will release two lists — one will be for candidates qualifying for assistant professor posts and the other for junior research fellowships.

As per rules, candidates in general category are required to score at least 40 percent marks, while reserved category candidates need only 35 percent. Vaishnavi Chandran, career coach, Mindler.com said while speaking to Indian Express, “The exam was considered moderately difficult by most of the candidates. In NET 2018 about 6.80 lakh candidates applied for the exam of which only 40,000 were considered passed. This year, 9 lakh have appeared for the eligibility test but the qualifying number is expected to be same of lower.”

According to the marking scheme, every correct answer is for two marks. Please note that there are no negative marking for wrong answers. The UGC had conducted the exam until last year.

Here is how to check

1: Candidates may first log on to official website ntanet.nic.in

2: Now, they may log on to homepage and click on ‘ NTA-UGC NET 2019’ scores link

3: After this, candidates may enter their registration numbers, date of birth and other details

4: Results will now be displayed on the screen

5: Candidates may download and take out a print out for future use.