NTA NEET UG 2021: Application correction window open; Here’s how to make changes and last date

NTA has revised the exam pattern of NEET UG

NTA NEET UG 2021: Candidates aspiring to peruse medical for undergraduate and will be taking NEET UG entrance exams this year can make changes in the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021. In case a candidate has made any mistake while submitting their application form spelling to address, information can make the changes now.

The last date to make the amendments is August 14, 2 pm. The application deadline for NEET-UG 2021 has been extended from August 6 to August 10 as the scores will be utilized for B.Sc (H) Nursing courses as well this year in accordance with respective eligibility criteria.

Steps to make corrections in NEET-UG 2021 application form

• Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

• Click on the tab ‘Correction Registration Form’

• Enter your application number, password, and security pin in the new webpage you are directed to

• ‘Sign In’ and make the required amendments in the application form

• Re-upload the necessary document(s) in case of alteration

• Save the changes made and submit the corrected application form

In order to adhere to Covid-19 social distancing protocol, the number of cities hosting the exam has been increased this year from 155 to 198. The number of centers in these cities was also increased. The exam will be held on September 12.

Meanwhile, NTA has revised the exam pattern. Each subject will consist of two sections now. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B of 15 questions. In Section B, candidates need to attempt 10 out of 15 questions. The total number of questions and time utilization for each paper will be the same.

The NEET-UG 2021 will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. The announcement of the city where the exam will be conducted will be made on August 20, 2021, and admit cards or hall tickets will be available three days before the exam. The admit cards can be downloaded from NTA official website

Admissions to Undergraduate Medical (MBBS)/Dental Courses (BDS) and B.Sc in Nursing will be decided based on the individual scores and merit list prepared from the results of the NEET-UG 2021 entrance exam.