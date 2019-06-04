NEET 2019: NTA to announce results soon; here’s how you can check result

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 4, 2019 6:50:24 PM

Close to 15 lakh candidates took part in the NEET exam

neet, neet 2019, neet result, neet 2019 result, neet result 2019, nta neet, nta neet 2019, nta neet 2019 result, nta neet result 2019, ntaneet.nic.in, nta result, nta neet score, neet 2019 scoecard, neet 2019 rank card, education newsExam that was held on May 5 in 156 cities across the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam soon. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Higher Education secretary R. Subrahmanyam said that the results will be announced later today and candidates may check their results at ntaneet.nic.in

How to check results

*Candidates may first visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

*After logging on to the site, they may download the result link

*Now, they may enter registration number, roll number

*Results will soon appear on your screen

*After the process, candidates may download it, and also take out a print out for the future purpose.

Close to 15 lakh candidates took part in the NEET exam that was held on May 5 in 156 cities across the country. However, exams were postponed in Odisha to May 20 because of cyclone Fani. A number of Karnataka students who missed the exam because of train delay were also given a chance to re-appear for the NEET examination on May 20.

This year, the cut off list may go higher. As per Navin C Joshi, Academic head, Gradeup, the cut-off for the general category may be between 125 to 135 score. “The expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135 marks. But for admissions in colleges the cut off may vary 510-520 marks,” Joshi was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. NEET 2019: NTA to announce results soon; here’s how you can check result
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition