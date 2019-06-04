NEET 2019: NTA to announce results soon; here’s how you can check result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam soon. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Higher Education secretary R. Subrahmanyam said that the results will be announced later today and candidates may check their results at ntaneet.nic.in How to check results *Candidates may first visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in *After logging on to the site, they may download the result link *Now, they may enter registration number, roll number *Results will soon appear on your screen *After the process, candidates may download it, and also take out a print out for the future purpose. Close to 15 lakh candidates took part in the NEET exam that was held on May 5 in 156 cities across the country. However, exams were postponed in Odisha to May 20 because of cyclone Fani. A number of Karnataka students who missed the exam because of train delay were also given a chance to re-appear for the NEET examination on May 20. This year, the cut off list may go higher. As per Navin C Joshi, Academic head, Gradeup, the cut-off for the general category may be between 125 to 135 score. \u201cThe expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135 marks. But for admissions in colleges the cut off may vary 510-520 marks,\u201d Joshi was quoted as saying by Indian Express.