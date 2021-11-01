NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: Candidates to receive NEET scorecard at their registered Email; results to be out shortly at Neet.nta.nic.in

NEET aspirants have been demanding answers from officials regarding the delay

NEET Result 2021 live updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be rolling out the results for NEET-UG 2021 exam. The NTA will be sending NEET-UG scorecards to the registered Email ID of the students assuring that the result will be out soon on the official website. The exam was conducted on September 12 2021 and over 16 lakh aspirants showed up for the medical entrance test. Before declaring the NTA neet.nic.in result 2021, the NTA will release the NEET UG 2021 answer key at ntaresults.nic.in. Along with results, the NTA will also publish the list of top 50 rank holders/ NEET 2021 toppers.

The Supreme Court of India permitted the agency to announce the results last week, by staying an order by the Bombay High Court order that directed the NTA to hold re-exam, for two candidates whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra. The top court, in the reply, said that results of over 16 lakh students cannot be put on hold for two candidates.

Once the NEET UG 2021 result is out, the national and state-level counselling authorities will conduct counselling for the same.

