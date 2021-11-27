NTA JNUEE 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination result released for PG courses announced — here’s how to check

NTA JNUEE 2021 result

NTA JNUEE result 2021: The result for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 for PG courses have been out for students to check. The results for NTA JNUEE 2021 have been released by National Testing Agency (NTA) and those who had appeared for the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s entrance test can check the result through the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The results have been declared for MA/MSc/MCA courses and in order to access the JNUEE results 2021, applicants will have to fill up relevant details like application number and dates of birth. JNU had released provisional answer keys of JNUEE on October 11 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the same till October 12.

NTA JNUEE 2021 result: How to check results