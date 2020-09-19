NTA JEE Main 2020 results soon! All you need to know about B Arch admission, cutoff

The cutoff for JEE Main 2020 will be out during the counselling process.

The results for JEE Main paper 2 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are expected to be declared soon. The students who appeared for the NTA JEE Main 2020 exam can check their results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in where the best of the two scores (for those who appeared in January and September) will be announced. It is to note that the admission will be granted on the basis of the rank secured by the student. All the scores, all India rank and the qualifying cut-off will be mentioned on the result sheet of the students. Depending on the scores, students will be given ranks and depending on the rank, students can get into B. Architecture course.

The JEE Main paper 2 helps students get into B. Architecture as well as planning courses at the three schools of Planning and Architecture, NITs, and GFTIs. A report by The Indian Express highlighted that there are several factors taken in account while determining the cut-off. This includes the difficulty level of the exam, category of the candidate, the number of seats available in the institute among others. To be sure, the cutoff for JEE Main 2020 will be out during the counselling process and whoever can clear the cutoff will be eligible for admission process in colleges. Further, cutoffs for different institutes vary from each other. They usually declare opening and closing ranks, therefore, students with ranks in between this can apply for admission.

Usually, colleges declare home state closing rank and other state closing ranks. For the general category students, these ranks could be between 1,000 to 4,000.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be conducting a centralised counselling for B.Arch/B.Plan admissions with institutes that are participating. For students, the registration process as well as filling their choices for JoSAA will begin on October 6.

Bacherlor of Architecture course is offered by only two IITs — IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. In order to get an admission into the IITs, students will have to attempt for and qualify JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2020. The JEE Advanced AAT 2020 this year will be conducted by the IIT Delhi on October 8.