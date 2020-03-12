NTA JEE Main 2020: Hurry! Application process to end soon; Check how to apply, exam fees, other details

NTA JEE Main 2020: The exam dates were changed earlier.

NTA JEE Main 2020: Students looking to apply for the NTA JEE Main exams may note that the last date for the same is today. Earlier, the last date to apply was extended from March 6. They may apply at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The written exams will be held on April 5,7,9, and 11. The exam dates were earlier changed, which were scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 9.

They may correct their applications from March 13 to March 16. Those who are applying for both B Tech and B Arch exams, are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 1,300. For one paper, candidates are required to pay Rs 650. For candidates under transgender and PwD categories, the exam fee is Rs 325 for one, and Rs 650 for both exams. In foreign candidates category, male students are required to pay Rs 3,000, whereas female candidates are required to pay Rs 1,500.

Here’s how candidates may apply

1. Students may first visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Once in the homepage, candidates may click on the application link.

3. Now, they may click on the ‘new registration’ tab.

4. After this, candidates may register, using their details.

5. Students may now fill up their forms.

6. They may now upload their images.

7. Next, candidates may make their payments.

8. Now, they may click on the submit button.

Students who wish to apply may note that they need list of documents to apply, which include scanned copy of signature, a copy of passport-sized photo with date and signature, date of birth as given in students class 10 certificate, marksheets of class 10 and class 12, EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, in case applicable. All other relevant documents showing education qualification certificates are also required to be uploaded.