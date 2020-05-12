NTA issues Neet fraud alert; reminds aspirants to not share personal details through SMS, calls, emails

There will also be stringent action by the National Monitoring Agency against such fake calls.

Following reports that aspirants of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) have received calls demanding personal details and information, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has warned candidates that it will never ask for personal details/information through calls, SMS or e-mails.

“All candidates who are due to appear for NEET (UG) 2020 examination are hereby informed that NTA does not ask for any personal details or information through calls, SMS or emails. If any such calls or messages/ emails are received, please don’t share any information,” the NTA has said in its alert for the students.

There will also be stringent action by the National Monitoring Agency against such fake calls. “The NTA will also be taking strict action against these unscrupulous elements who are seeking confidential information through calls, SMS or emails.”, the testing agency stated further in its alert issued for the competitive exam aspirants.

The medical admission test NEET will take place on 26 July 2020. During the examination the National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to double the number of test centers to maintain social distance.

Following government orders, the NTA is now gearing up to hold examinations by making seating arrangements where two candidates will sit two meters apart. The new arrangement will need approximately 6,000 test centres to accommodate 15 lakh NEET aspirants, as opposed to the originally planned 3,000.