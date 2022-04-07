NTA invites application for NEET UG admission, to be conducted in 13 languages

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for Under Graduate (UG) 2022 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India, as mentioned in a public notice dates April 6, 2022.

A total of approximately 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside the countryhave been added for NEET (UG) – 2022 and the examination will be conducted in 13 languages which includes English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

As per Section 14 of The National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions, including those governed under any other law in force.

The entrance test will comprise of 200 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology), with fifty questions in each subject, divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

Read also: National Testing Agency reschedules dates for JEE (Main)- 2022, session one and two