NTA DUET PG admit card 2022 released at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in, exams to be held from this date

NTA DUET PG admit card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2022 for Post Graduate courses on its website. All candidates can download the admit card using their application number, date of birth etc. from the official website of ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in.

According to the notice, the exams are scheduled to be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022. The exams will be held in three shifts – Shift 1 will be from 8 am to 10 am, Shift 2 from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and Shift 3 will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm via computer-based test mode. The candidates have been advised to download NTA DUET PG admit card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

NTA DUET PG admit card 2022: How to download?

Visit the official website- ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘NTA DUET PG admit card 2022’ flashing on the homepage

The login page will appear on the screen.

Enter application number, date of birth and click on the login button

NTA DUET PG admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download NTA DUET PG admit card 2022 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download NTA DUET PG admit card 2022

NTA DUET PG 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will cover the subjects of analogies, classifications, matching, comprehensions. The types of questions will be multiple choice questions. For each correct answer, the candidates will be awarded plus 4 while there will be a negative marking for each wrong answer.