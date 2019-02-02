NTA CMAT, GPAT result 2019 date announced at ntacmat.nic.in; here is when you can check your scores

NTA CMAT, GPAT result 2019!

CMAT, GPAT result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on February 5 at ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the same then to check their scores. The two exams were conducted across 84 cities on January 28, 2019. The National Testing Agency had released the answer key for the two exams on February 1. Candidates have until February 3 to raise a challenge the answer keys. Check the pointers given below to know how to check your CMAT, GPAT scores.

NTA CMAT, GPAT result 2019: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official websites of CMAT, GPAT at ntacmat.nic.in/ ntagpat.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘download result’

Step 3: Enter your registration number along with your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your result and download the same

More about CMAT 2019:

CMAT or Common Management Admission Test is a national level management programme entrance examination that is conducted every year. Until last year, the exam was being conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) annually, however the same is being conducted by the National Testing Agency now. CMAT scores are accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges.

More about GPAT 2019:

GPAT or Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude test is a national level entrance examination for entry into M.Pharm programmes. It is a 3 hour computer based online test which is conducted in a single session.