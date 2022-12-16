NTA brings back class 12 performance criteria for JEE Main after 2 years, 75% marks needed for qualifying entrance

After a gap of almost two years, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has restored the class 12 performance criterion of having 75 per cent marks for qualifying the entrance JEE Main 2023. The exam will be held next year in two sessions between January 24-31 and April 6-12. This requirement was removed for the examinations held after the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. According to a report by IE, the JEE criterion is also likely to be restored in the JEE Advanced 2023.

“Admission to BE / BTech / BArch / BPlanning. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards,” the brochure released for the entrance on Thursday read.

Other qualification requirements & fees

For SC/ST candidates, 65 per cent will be the qualifying marks

The candidates under all the categories are also required to pass in all the class 12 subjects or any equivalent qualifying examination to clear JEE Main

The registration fees have seen a hike across categories. The fees for general category male candidates has increased from Rs 650 to Rs 1,000

General category female candidates’ fees has gone up from Rs 325 to Rs 800

SC/ST/PwD and third gender candidates’ fees has increased from Rs 325 to Rs 500

The entrance test will be conducted across 399 centres in India and 25 abroad. In April this year, JEE Main 2022 was held in 501 centres in India and 13 overseas centres.

The government agency has also announced the dates of other major undergraduate entrances like NEET and CUET-UG. According to NTA, NEET is scheduled to take place on May 7, and the CUET-UG will start on May 21 and will go on till May 31 over multiple sessions. More details on the complete schedule are expected to come out soon.