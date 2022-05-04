NTA begins UGC NET 2022 application process, exam dates to be released soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form of UGC NET 2022 on April 30 2022.. Interested and eligible applicants can apply or submit their application at the official website ugc.net.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application is May 20, 2022, until 11.50 pm.

According to the official notification, NTA will conduct UGC-NET 2022 in a merged cycle order, for December 2021 and June 2022 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRF remains unchanged,” the statement said.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, first from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by 3 pm to 6pm. The application fee for general or unreserved category candidates will be Rs 1100, for OBC or EWS Rs 550, and for SC, ST, PwC or third gender category the application fee is Rs 275. The correction window for the application process will be opened from May 21 to 23, 2022.