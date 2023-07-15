NTA announces results for Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2023.

The Ministry of Education and UGC have mandated the National Testing Agency to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education and other participating Universities, Institutions, Organisations and Autonomous Colleges for the Academic session 2023-2024, according to an official release.

CUET (UG) provides a unified opportunity for students seeking admission in Central Universities (CUs) and other participating organisations, including State Universities, Deemed Universities, and Private Universities across the country. This especially benefits students from rural and remote areas, fostering better connections with the Universities. The single examination allows candidates to reach a wider audience and participate in the admissions process for various Central and participating Universities, as per the release.

The National Testing Agency conducted the Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 [CUET (UG) – 2023] in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 14,99,790 (Fourteen Lakhs, ninety-nine thousand, seven hundred and ninety) unique registered candidates opted for 64,35,144 test papers. These candidates applied for 48,779 unique combinations of subjects across 250 Central, State, and other participating universities, institutions, and organisations for the Academic session 2023-2024. The test took place at various examination centres in different cities across India and abroad, as per the provided schedule.

CUET (UG) – 2023 was conducted in nine phases for admission in the academic session 2023-24 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, following the specified details:

Candidates had the opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Key, Question Paper, and Recorded Responses from June 29 to July 1, 2023. During this period, approximately 25,782 Answer Key challenges were received, out of which 3,886 were unique challenges. Candidates could also submit their representations through e-mails and letters, which were duly reviewed by the concerned Subject Experts. After considering their feedback and incorporating the necessary changes, the Final Answer Keys were prepared and used to determine the results of CUET (UG) – 2023, the release mentioned.