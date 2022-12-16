NTA announces dates for NEET UG, CUET 2023; Check entire schedule here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced that the entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses in India (CUET) will be held on May 7, 2023. This is two months earlier than last year’s exam. Also, the exam will only be conducted once in the next year.

Meanwhile, CUET, the common Entrance test for UG college admissions under Central Universities will take place between May 21 and 31, the examining board said. NTA has also announced the schedule for the engineering entrance test JEE. JEE Main session 1 will be held in January and session 2 in April while CUET is scheduled for May-June.

The NTA also released the reserve dates for the various entrance examinations, including the Joint Entrace Engineering Maoinsnd Common University Examinations. The dates for the January session of the examinations are February 1, 2, and 3. For the second session, which will be held between April 6, 8, 10, and 12, the dates are April 13 and 15. Similarly, the reserve dates CUET are June 1 to 7.

Registrations for JEE Main has already started but the NTA is yet to announce the exact dates for the start of the process for NEET. But this year the dates will not clash with other entrance exam slike CUET. The information bulletin of NEET UG will be released later on neet.nta.nic.in, the official website for the exam.

The exam for the NEET-UG 2022 was conducted on July 17, and the results were declared on September 7. Almost 10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam in 2022, and the pass percentage was 56.28, which is almost the same as the previous year.