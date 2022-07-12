NTA announces allocation of advance intimation of examination city for CUET 2022

The Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City to all candidates with the date and city of examination is being issued on the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced in an official notice on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

NTA plans to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 from July 15 to August 20 2022, excluding the days of other undergraduate examinations, at different examination centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

According to the National Testing Agency, the CUET undergraduates has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. “These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 Universities,” the notice read.

The official notice of the National Testing Agency further added that in light of the large number of subjects, the unique date sheet to every individual candidate has been created.

“The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Subjects/Language /Medium offered in Slot 1 and Slot 2 as well the date and City allotted. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been taken to Phase II, keeping in view the NEET (UG) – 2022 being held on 17 July 2022 (Sunday),” the official notice read.

The National Testing Agency official notification further stated that the admit card of phase I showing the details of the examination centre of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will be issued on July 12, 2022, and will be made available from 6.00 pm onwards. Candidates who have applied for the test can download their admit card from the official website of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

