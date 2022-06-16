NSRCEL- IIM B and Micelio Mobility partners to empower clean mobility startups in India

Micelio Mobility has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NSRCEL, the incubation hub at Indian Istitute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru to become their e-mobility ecosystem partner. This collaboration between Micelio Mobility and NSRCEL- IIM Bengaluru would provide the critical support that clean mobility startups will need.

“Our goal at Micelio is to create a supportive ecosystem for clean mobility that fosters innovation at scale. NSRCEL and IIM Bengaluru are leading names for innovation and quality, and their expertise in incubating startups will help unlock the next stage for clean mobility in India. Our partnership will help secure a conducive environment for clean mobility startups at NSRCEL who will be able to avail the testing facilities and vibrant community available at the Micelio Discovery Studio,” Shreyas Shibulal, founder and director, Micelio Mobility said.

Under the agreement, the focus will be on three areas, policy- helping startups navigate regulations and propose streamlined policies to the government; technology- providing startups with access to state-of-the-art testing facilities and a community to collaborate and share knowledge, and networks – necessary partnerships for startups to collaborate.

Micelio Mobility has a proven track record of catalysing clean mobility through the Micelio Fund & Micelio Discovery Studio. The Micelio Fund is a Rs 150 crore commercial venture capital fund that looks to invest in early-stage startups (pre-seed to series A) with the potential to redefine the future of mobility in India. The Micelio Discovery Studio is an ecosystem creator that fosters innovation by providing startups access to state-of-the-art testing facilities at affordable rates to help with their business development. It is designed as a neutral platform for stakeholders from the entire EV ecosystem to not just test and prototype products but interact and collaborate with one another on knowledge, customers and partnerships.

“The partnership with Micelio Mobility furthers our goal of building a collaborative and inclusive mobility ecosystem that fosters growth of innovative mobility startups. With Micelo in our ecosystem, enabling a deeper integration of clean technology in the early stages of our startups,” Anand Sri Ganesh, chief operating officer, NSRCEL said.

Read also: National Institute of Open Schooling to support Agnipath Scheme, set to develop a special programme