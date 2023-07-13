NSNIS Patiala seeks CSR partners for coaching and Sports Science education programme.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) granted approval for the expansion of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative during its 57th Governing Body Meeting (GBM). The objective is to reinforce and assist the escalating demands from the sports community in the country by extending the initiative to SAI’s Academics and Coach Training programmes. As part of this new endeavour, NSNIS Patiala, under the auspices of SAI, aims to establish CSR partnerships with esteemed organisations such as companies, trusts, societies, LLPs, and others. These partnerships aim to secure financial or operational support in various areas related to academics, according to an official statement.

The CSR initiatives undertaken by NSNIS Patiala will focus on various areas, including Coach Education courses, the enhancement of Sports Academics Infrastructure, provision of academic equipment and Sports Science equipment for laboratory purposes. Additionally, research activities related to Sports Coaching and Sports Sciences, encompassing technical, tactical, and skill development aspects of coaching and athlete training, will be emphasised, the statement mentioned.

The capacity building of Faculty, Coaches, and Sports Scientists will be prioritised, along with opportunities for international faculty exchange and exposure, including necessary travel arrangements. Student internship programmes will be established to provide valuable practical experiences. Furthermore, NSNIS Patiala will offer additional academic support services such as transportation for trainees, access to books in the library, publication assistance, Wi-Fi/technical support, and the provision of professional faculty and technical experts. Any other facilities required for the Coach Education and development programme aimed at producing high-quality professionals in the sports sector will also be provided through the institute’s academic programmes, it added.

With inputs from ANI.