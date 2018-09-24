NSE, IIM Bangalore launch investor education platform – Know what it is and how it will benefit you

The PIE has several unique features for investor education and called it an outcome of synergy between them.

To educate investors on how to take risks in the money market, the National StockExchange Limited (NSE) and Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru (IIM-B) on Monday jointly launched the Platform for Investor Education (PIE). The PIE has several unique features for investor education and called it an outcome of synergy between them, a press release said. The educational material of IIM-B would be product-neutral, unlike many offered by the other financial services entities, the release said.

The content would be developed by experienced faculty and the materials would incorporate the latest in animation and data visualisation technology, it said. The study material would be made available on multiple platforms to actively engage different cohorts of potential investors, the release said. The IIM-B’s Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management aims to make this initiative much more than just large-scale online education, supplementing the videos with frequently updated web content as well as by conducting periodic investor fora at different locations, it said. The release quoted MD and CEO of NSE Vikram Limaye as saying that top-notch experts in the field would work in making the offering relevant for entire spectrum of investors from first-time investors to experienced investors.

Chair of the Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management at IIM-B professor S G Badrinath said, “The PIE at IIM-B will develop, disseminate and continually manage investor education content that is product neutral and demand driven. The material will incorporate the latest in digital technology.”