NSE and IIT Kanpur to strengthen cybersecurity solutions

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 2:24 AM

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur to work together on industry-leading cybersecurity solutions and practices.

NSE, IIT Kanpur, cybersecurity solutions, NSE-IIT Kanpur partnership, Cyber SecurityIT Kanpur has established the C3I Centre (Cyber Security and Cyber Defense of Critical Infrastructures) funded by the Department of Science and Technology. (IE)

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur to work together on industry-leading cybersecurity solutions and practices. “The NSE-IIT Kanpur partnership aims to create an environment to not only negotiate and deal with the current and future cybersecurity challenges in the Indian financial and capital markets ecosystem, but also to develop tools to strengthen the cybersecurity framework,” NSE said in a statement. Through this engagement, IIT Kanpur faculty will help NSE in the areas of cybersecurity.

IIT Kanpur has established the C3I Centre (Cyber Security and Cyber Defense of Critical Infrastructures) funded by the Department of Science and Technology. The centre is engaged in research on cybersecurity and cyber-defense of critical infrastructure, including financial markets infrastructure.

