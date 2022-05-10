NSE Academy partners with RIMS to strengthen business resiliency through risk management education

National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange has collaborated with the Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS) to strengthen business resiliency through education in risk management.

According to a statement, the partnership is aimed at delivering a series of RIMS-Certified Risk Management Professional Certification (RIMS-CRMP) instructor-led virtual preparation courses for both aspiring students and seasoned executives.

“This collaboration with RIMS would add to NSE Academy’s integral role in developing competitive skillsets for professionals. By providing curated and insightful content to the NSE Knowledge Hub, RIMS will enable professionals to gain knowledge in risk management,” Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy said.

The RIMS-CRMP certification tests individuals on their command of five risk management tenets — analysis of business models; ability to design organisational risk strategies; implementation of the risk process; development of organisational risk competency; and their ability to support decision-making.

In addition to the certification opportunities, NSE Academy and RIMS would jointly deliver ‘Introduction to Cyber Risk and Data Security’ and ‘Risk Management Techniques’ self-learning online courses. NSE Academy and RIMS also plan to deliver a series of masterclasses focused topical sessions for risk management executives throughout the year.

The partnership also aims to co-deliver multiple risk management-focused training and educational series to equip the risk professionals with the knowledge and build capabilities to deliver value to the profession.

“From a global pandemic to a surge in technology dependence, organisations around the world have placed greater emphasis on building strong risk management capabilities to navigate these unpredictable disruptions. To address dynamic risks, education is the key,” RIMS CEO Mary Roth said.

Furthermore, Gopal Krishnan, director – Global Development, RIMS, South Asia added, this partnership will help to elevate the risk management professional standards to better address the business realities and concerns faced by India Inc.

With inputs from PTI.

