NSE Academy Limited collaborates with IIM Sirmaur for executive education programmes

NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has signed an agreement with Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Sirmaur to offer joint certification programmes for professionals. The strategic alliance aims to offer specialised certification courses that cater to the evolving demands of the professional landscape.

Under the collaboration, the first joint certification programme titled ‘Executive Programme in Quantitative Finance and Risk Mitigation’, will be offered to working professionals. Further certification programmes will be offered under the domain of finance and allied technologies. Programme lectures will be delivered by esteemed faculty members and industry mentors from IIM Sirmaur and NSE Academy Limited who collectively bring decades of experience and industry insights to the course, an official release said.

“IIM Sirmaur’s partnership with NSE Academy Limited for joint certification programmes will enable participants to gain specialised skills and knowledge, empowering them to succeed in their respective fields,” Prafulla Agnihotri, director, IIM Sirmaur, said.