NSE Academy collaborates with Karnataka education body for financial awareness in students

NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), intends to join hands with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council to provide awareness on financial education and investment for the holistic well-being of college students. Under the collaboration, Karnataka’s undergraduate students will gain the advantage of financial education developed by the NSE Academy experts and professors of universities in the state.

A centre of excellence will be set up at the BASE University with an action plan for upskilling students for careers in BFSI while creating recruitment exposure by benchmarking the program with international standards.

Ravi Varanasi, president and chief business development officer of NSE, said, “This collaboration will empower the youth of Karnataka with sound financial knowledge and financial management skills through a long-term intervention at the higher education level.”

NSE Academy CEO Abhilash Misra added that the collaboration with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council will build a solid foundation for students towards their journey of financial well-being.

According to Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, this programme will offer financial awareness and scientific knowledge to students about entrepreneurship as the state government is open minded about creating awareness about the financial and investment education. Ashwathnarayan further added that this will impart knowledge to students on economic policies, fintech, capital market, central banks among other subjects.

