NSE Academy and Emkay Investment partners for training programmes on future technologies

NSE Academy, a subsidiary of National Stock Exchange (NSE), has signed an agreement with Emkay Investment Managers limited (EIML), the asset management arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, to launch a programme Definitive Course on Blockchain and Decentralised Finance.

According to a statement, the programme is being offered in joint collaboration with Indian Institute of Management, Jammu (IIM Jammu). The statement further added that the programme is designed to offer experiential methodology, interactive virtual expert-led session, outcome-based delivery, tangible takeaways and outcome-based improvement in knowledge and skill levels.



“At EIML, we believe in empowering the wealth advisors as they are the most important link in the entire chain of dissemination of financial advice. Their ability to stay abreast of the latest developments in today’s world is a critical part of the client’s wealth creation process. Blockchain would specifically play an important role in safeguarding and keeping a record of transactions,” Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO, Emkay Investment Managers, said.



Additonally, as per Abhilash Misra, chief executive officer, NSE Academy, the purpose of this course is to help educate professionals interested in learning how to assess and evaluate existing blockchain networks, applications, and digital assets and those keen to develop their own solutions by utilising the unique features of blockchain.

With inputs from PTI.

