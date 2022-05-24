NSDL launches ‘Market ka Eklavya-Express’, collaborates with Delhi colleges

The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has launched ‘Market ka Eklavya – Express’, an online investment awareness programme for students, across 75 cities including Delhi. The programme will be conducted in eight different languages including Hindi. The program aims to serve as a beginner’s guide for investing for the youth.

Colleges with which NSDL has collaborated in Delhi NCR includes Indraprastha University, JK Business School and New Delhi Institute of Information Technology and Management (NDIIT), among others.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a special initiative launched by our Prime Minister to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. Our program has been particularly aimed to create awareness about the financial markets to the young minds who will be the future of our country,” Padmaja Chunduru, MD, CEO, NSDL, said.

Market ka Eklavya is designed to equip the youth with financial awareness and discipline by reasoning through first principles. The course aims to clarify simple concepts of investing like thumb rules for investing and expense management, when, where and how to invest.

