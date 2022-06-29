NSDL launches ‘Chalo, School Chale’ campaign, aims to provide school kits across India

The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has announced the launch of ‘Chalo, School Chale’ campaign to reach out to school students across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Sindhudurg and Thane.

The program was initiated from Agarkar Night School and Worli Night School in Mumbai and will be taken to semi-urban areas like Shahapur, Palghar, followed by other cities, an official statement said.

Under this campaign, NSDL aims to provide school kits to less privileged students to fulfil the basic educational needs. According to NSDL, the kit has been specially designed to suit the needs of students between students of grade 1-10. It includes essential items such as school bags, notebooks, compass boxes, pencils.

NSDL endeavours to support deserving students who belong to low socio-economic backgrounds. NSDL has reached out to government schools, unaided or partially aided schools and schools that are run by community organisations, trusts or non-government organisations (NGOs).

The socio-economic background of the students has been taken into consideration while shortlisting the schools and students.

