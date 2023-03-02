NSDCI partners with Pearson to aid workforce skills enhancement in India

National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI) has partnered with Pearson to promote Pearson’s globally successful programmes namely Business Technology and Education Council (BTEC) among its education partners and affiliates in India, according to an official release.

This collaboration aims at catalysing the adoption of academic and vocational qualifications that are recognised by education ministries and employers globally. NSDC International intends to support Pearson to generate awareness about their BTEC programmes within its ecosystem, the release mentioned.

“These courses aims to prepare them to apply the knowledge, skills, and behaviors that employers and universities will seek in the next generation. We are aimed at the fusion of the university curriculum and vocational courses will offer the finest learning infrastructure for our leaders,” Maneesh Mishra, executive vice president-strategy, NSDC, said.

BTEC offers a variety of courses and career options across fields such as Business, Engineering, Media, Art and Design, Health and Social Care, Digital Technology, Cloud Computing, IT, Hospitality among others, the release stated.

“India has a vast working demographic that is rapidly making its mark on the global stage Pearson India works towards bridging the gap between industry demand and skilled talent supply by enabling this demographic to access opportunities to enhance workforce skills, to reskill and to upskill,” Jane Baker, vice president, workforce skills, Pearson, said.