NSDC signs MoU with Jain University to impart Work-Integrated Learning Skill Programme

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Jain (Deemed-to-be) University along with their training facilitators – Yuvashakti Skill India Pvt Ltd (YSI) and Deccan Management Consultants Finishing School (DMCFS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to impart Work-Integrated Learning Skill Programme (WILSP). The programme aims to enhance the employability of the youth by enrolling them in the skill based certificate and diploma programme and provide on-the-job practical training.

According to an official release, under WILSP, the student-trainees would get sponsorships from Industrial and Commercial organisations. As per the curriculum, the duration of the programme shall be a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 24 months. Student trainees shall go through job training and simultaneously receive theoretical instructions online through live classes or a Learning Management System. The student trainees will further get a stipend from the training facilitator during the period of on-the-job training and will receive a certificate from NSDC and University on completion of the programme.

The training facilitators, Yuvashakti Skill India Pvt. Ltd. and Deccan management Consultants Finishing School shall arrange on-the-job training (OJT) for the student trainees enrolled under WILSP across India, the release said.

“NSDC under its core purpose of providing ‘Opportunities for All’ through ‘Skills for All’ mission not only aims to fill the growing need for skilled human resources in India across sectors but also narrow the existing gap between demand and supply of skills. The move aims to enhance the vocational education and certification opportunities for the Indian youth and evolve their skill sets in ‘Earn as you Learn’ mode to make them future ready,” Ved Mani Tewari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, said.

He added that the collaboration is a remarkable step in building knowledge, capacities, and entrepreneurial skills, unlocking placement opportunities with other industries for students, and creating a ready pool of skilled talent within the ecosystem to strengthen the vision of the Skill India Mission. “The signing of the MoU seeks to increase job opportunities for India’s youth in line with the National Education Policy 2020,” he noted.