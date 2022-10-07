NSDC partners with Podar Eduspace to empower India’s youth with upskilling programme

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), working under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has announced its collaboration with Podar Eduspace, an education technology organisation focused on student programmes ranging from research, volunteering, and skill development, an official statement said.

As part of the collaboration, Podar Eduspace will be empanelled as a skilling partner for NSDC and will provide its WorkEx Bootcamp programme and 21st century Digital Skills Bootcamp programme. It aims to bridge the gap between industry and education in colleges, increase employment, and help in upskilling candidates across India, mainly in corporates and universities. The partnership agreement was signed by Sanjeeva Singh, executive vice president, CSR and Skill Development Financing, NSDC, and Vedant Podar, CEO, Podar Eduspace.

Through Podar Eduspace’s upskilling programme, sstudents can have access to a 4-module programme which includes tracks in collaboration with Harvard Business School Online and Podar Enterprises. Furthermore, the courses will focus on industry-level skills such as data analytics, business strategy and data science, cryptocurrency, and metaverse. “The candidates will also get access to guaranteed virtual research internships to apply their learning and pick up industry-relevant skills,” it said.

The course is a 4-certificate programme which will be co-branded by NSDC and Podar Eduspace. According to Singh, new-age skill and practical knowledge have become indispensable, especially as India braces for Industrial Revolution 4.0. He further added that with NSDC joining hands with Podar Eduspace, the focus will shift towards training students in advanced skills.

