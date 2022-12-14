NSDC partners with Podar Eduspace, EduCLaaS to offer apprenticeship-based postgraduate programmes

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has signed an MoU with Podar Eduspace Pvt Ltd, and EduCLaaS Pvt Ltd to impart futuristic and digital skills through apprenticeships-based postgraduate programmes, an official statement said.

Under the collaboration, two programmes will be introduced which aims to skill the young Indian talent pool. The duration of these programmes is 24 months where in the first six months the candidates will go through online training followed by 18 months of online on-the-job corporate apprenticeship, the statement said.

Furthermore, programme fees will be funded by apprenticeship. The partnership aims to offer courses such as software engineering and cloud computing with specialisation in technologies such as python programming, database management and cloud management, administration, and security skills. Selected candidates will be given interview and apprenticeship opportunities, it added.

The MoU was signed between Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, officiating CEO, NSDC, Rajiv Podar, director, Podar Eduspace Pvt Ltd and Leslie Loh, founder, CEO, EduCLaaS Pvt Ltd.