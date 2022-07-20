NSDC partners with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to train 18,000 students in three years

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM and Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) to train 18,000 students in three years. The corporation aims to focus on rural areas, making them more employable through Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP).

According to an official statement, students will be trained across five automotive job roles such as general technician, body and paint technician, service advisor, sales consultants and call center staff.

The agreement was signed between Ved Mani Tiwari, chief operating officer and officiating CEO, NSDC, Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC, and Sabari Manohar R, GM, TKM in the presence of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Vikram Gulati, executive vice president, TKM.

According to the official statement, T-TEP is aligned with Skill India Mission and has been associated with 56 ITI/Polytechnic colleges covering 21 states. “Currently more than 10,000 students have been trained and 70% of the students are working in various automobile companies,” the statement said.

“By partnering with TKM and ASDC, NSDC will not only be able to build a highly skilled technical workforce, with greater career prospects in the automotive service industry, but also enable youngsters to earn a decent livelihood by providing them with employment opportunities,” Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and Officiating CEO, NSDC, said.

“Through the T-TEP initiative, we aim to provide students with training and access to advanced technologies. The collaboration with NSDC and ASDC will strengthen the talent available at the grassroot level and help them upskill as per the market requirements,” Vikram Gulati, executive vice president, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said.

Furthermore, as a part of the initiative, ASDC aims to identify the institute as per the requirements and Toyota aims to support the institute with the latest curriculum covering automobile fundamentals, safety, Toyota values and basic soft skills, the statement added.