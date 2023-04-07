NSDC partners with SpeakIn to provide upskilling to students and corporate professionals

Digital coaching platform SpeakIn has entered into a partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for SpeakIn Pro, a programme under which a series of 12 live-learning sessions will be delivered over the year to help early career professionals and students to climb the corporate ladder.

According to an official release, the programme will be delivered by global CXOs and thought leaders and the sessions will focus on people-management, self-development, organizational understanding, and communication.

With this partnership, NSDC and SpeakIn will jointly provide certification upon successful completion of the programme, the release added.

“NSDC’s partnership with SpeakIn aims to empower students and early-career professionals to achieve their full potential. As part of SpeakIn’s Pro programme, top global CXOs and thought leaders will impart knowledge on four pillars of professional success. We are hopeful that this collaboration will play a key role in bridging the gap between academia and the job market,” Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO (officiating), NSDC, said.

Furthermore, Deepshikha Kumar, founder, CEO, SpeakIn added that the focus of this programme is to help students become ready for the job market and help early career professionals to understand what it takes for them to grow in the hierarchy. “Most of the early career professionals struggle to understand the nuances of how things work in the corporate world and how their role fits into the larger organizational success and structure. SpeakIn Pro is meant to solve just that,” he said.