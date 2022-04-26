NSDC partners with Relevel by Unacademy to provide employment opportunities

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal agency under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Relevel, an Unacademy Group company to provide employment opportunities to youth in various companies while upskilling them on emerging job roles.

As a part of the MoU, Relevel and NSDC will collaborate over the next five years across several strategic pillars, with the primary objective of enabling the youth, especially those from tier 2 and 3 cities to find employment. The MoU aims to have 20 lakh youth, taking Relevel tests and upskill as per industry requirements. Relevel will support those aspirants who clears the test with placement opportunities at various companies on market-oriented salary levels.

“Our partnership with Relevel by Unacademy will create an enabling ecosystem for skilled workforce to be connected to the right job opportunities. Relevel Tests will allow any aspirant to evaluate their skills for a particular job role and help them fit as per the industry requirements. We will also be able to leverage Relevel’s network of top companies for placements and bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled workforce, which is our guiding principle under the Skill India Mission,” Ved Mani Tiwari, chief operating officer and officiating CEO, National Skill Development Corporation said.

The MoU also lays the groundwork to help Indian youth find jobs abroad, in countries such as United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries to begin with. Over five lakh youth are expected to take Relevel Tests for international placements over the next five years. The platform will also offer short-term bridge courses, aligned to destination country job roles, to enable direct placements in international markets, besides personalised placement solutions and culture training sessions to help candidates prepare for employability tests, and interviews that will boost their future career paths.

In addition, NSDC and Relevel will jointly work on developing courses for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), with special focus on aspirants from tier 2 and 3 cities. Further, Relevel will closely collaborate with NSDC’s offline network of training centres such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), and other affiliated training institutions located across the country for various activities, including career counseling and upskilling activities.

Relevel will also co-create and co-design programs for new-age skills and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Cyber Security, among others, to help candidates get acquainted with latest emerging technologies and meet industry expectations.

