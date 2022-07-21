NSDC partners with LawSikho to strengthen upskilling programmes

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with legal education startup LawSikho to bring world class skill development programs resonating with the vision of NSDC. The partnership is aimed to fulfill the growing need in India for skilled manpower and narrow the existing gap between demand and supply of skills.

The partnership will benefit over 10,000 learners over a period of three years. LawSikho will focus on learners from tier-2, tier-3 cities, small towns and villages across India and introduce them to cutting edge digital skills that can lead to remote jobs, freelance opportunities, internships and other career outcomes for the learners.

Apart from career opportunities in India, the learners will get an opportunity to benefit from talent arbitrage jobs, where they can work with clients and employers in foreign countries after learning relevant skills thanks to the burgeoning remote job and freelancing market.

NSDC will provide joint certification for various courses, facilitate low interest skill loans and assist learners to get opportunities through various NSDC networks.

“This collaboration with LawSikho is a step towards fulfilling the need for a skilled workforce in India and narrowing the existing gap between the demand and supply of the future skills. We are in dire need of solid skills and as a result, all sectors are adopting different solutions. It is our constant attempt to make skilling and vocational education available for all. Skilling and upskilling are key tools in not just empowering the country’s workforce but also in creating new booming sectors in the economy. I am certain that this collaboration holds huge growth potential for both the organizations,” Ved Mani Tiwari, chief operating officer and officiating CEO, NSDC, said

“NSDC is creating a very powerful nationwide platform for skilling startups. A lot of policy decisions have been taken for sustainable employability enhancement. We look forward to serving Indian youth better than ever with this support from NSDC,” Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, LawSikho, said.



