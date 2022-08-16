NSDC partners with IITE and Children’s University to make India the Skill Capital of the World

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE) and Children’s University for multiple initiatives to contribute towards making India the Skill Capital of the World.

The collaboration with Children’s University will focus on range of initiatives from providing various skills related to toy manufacturing, child psychology, social impact of toys on trainees and trainers, customized content as per target audience to enhance their employability skills in India and overseas. Where as the partnership with IITE will focus on upskilling the existing trainers, exploring placement opportunities available in domestic and international market and capacity building in the skilling and education ecosystem.

“A step forwards towards making the India a Skill Capital of the world. These collaborations will not only give a boost the local manufacturing to meet the demand of toy industry, simultaneously create job opportunities in domestic and international market with existing skill sets of teachers. We will continue our journey of skilling mission to bridge the global shortage of skilled workforce,” Ved Mani Tiwari, chief operating officer and officiating CEO, NSDC shared his thoughts on the partnership.

In association with IITE and Children’s University, NSDC aims to strengthen the eco-system of quality and certified trainers who can serve efficiently to meet the skill mission objectives. The participation with both the universities is designed to conceptualise programmes in line with industry, market requirements, offer joint certification to successful trainees, collaborate with other industry players and education institutes to build and conceptualise programmes that meets the needs of trainees.

“The partnership will enable us to provide quality training to the teachers and up skilling them is the key work area that will help them to secure jobs in the local and the global market,” Harshad Patel vice chancellor (VC), IITE, said.

Patel further added that the Indian toy industry is only 0.5% of the global industry size indicating a large potential growth opportunity. India is a huge market for toys and games. “Collaborating with NSDC will provide an access to up-dated manufacturing skills on new tech-based machines that will lead to expansion of toys manufacturing to meet the demand of national and international market,” he said

The MoU was signed by Ved Mani Tiwari, chief operating officer and officiating CEO, NSDC and Himanshu Patel, registrar, IITE and Ashok N Prajapati, registrar, Children’s University in Gujarat.

Also read: ThinkerPlace signs MoU with the Rehla Academy Makerspace to set up STEM and innovation labs in Nigeria

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn