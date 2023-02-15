NSDC partners with HDFC Life to boost entrepreneurial skills

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with HDFC Life, a life insurance company, under the Skill India Mission, according to an official release. The partnership aims to support self-employment and augment entrepreneurial opportunities.

As part of this collaboration, NSDC will support HDFC Life in inducting trained life insurance advisors by strengthening the last mile reach. Additionally, the partnership will provide training to candidates undergoing the IC38 examination conducted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India(IRDAI) and drive skill enhancement, the release mentioned.

Furthermore, by imparting soft skills, the collaboration aims to facilitate opportunities for the youth to explore self-employment prospects for sustainable livelihood. The candidates will be trained for soft skills, the release added.

“The partnership with HDFC Life is an important step to strengthen the existing talent and upskill them in the insurance sector, as per the market requirements. We aim to focus on skilling and upskilling, to empower India’s workforce,” Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, MD, NSDC International, said.

Additionally, the partnership intends to facilitate livelihood creation and promotion of entrepreneurship opportunities for financial and social inclusion. “Our partnership with NSDC will aim to impart skill and give an opportunity to individuals enabling them to build their livelihood,” Suresh Badami, deputy managing director, HDFC Life, said.