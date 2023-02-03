NSDC partners with German HR tech provider, Certif-ID International

NSDC International, a subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has joined forces with German technology firm Certif-ID International GmbH (Certif-ID), to rollout its digital credentialing to support Indian talents to gain employment opportunities across the world.

As part of a partnership, the platform helps aspiring candidates achieve their international career goals. By providing technology and training solutions, Certif-ID makes sourcing more transparent for skilled professionals and employers.

NSDC aims to support 3 million candidates to secure international employment by 2025. Technology plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal. Intelligent skills matching, training recommendations, verifiable credentials, and competency and skill assessments form the basis for ensuring candidates meet the requirements of international markets, the company said.

“In line with our new brand identity and focus, we are committed to achieving the country’s skill development mission. We are therefore excited to partner with Certif-ID and adopt their verifiable skilling platform and in partnership develop the world’s largest Phygital Skilling Ecosystem,” Ved Mani Tiwari, COO (Officiating CEO) of NSDC, said.

He further added, “With an initial focus on International markets, we are creating a verifiable talent pool of internationally recognized talent, and in doing so fulfilling our promise to reduce skill gaps across the world.”

“India has a unique opportunity to leverage its demographic dividend and provide skilled resources for the world. NSDC is paving the way for skilled professionals to gain international recognition and secure lucrative employment opportunities abroad,” Timothy Miller, founder and managing director of Certif-ID, stated.

With its International Skilling Centers, NSDC certifies top talent across the country and provides candidates with the opportunity to build a digital skills profile and continue to upskill and apply for skill matched international job opportunities.

Moving forward, the platform will automate much of the skill verification, document validation and visa issuance process, to seamlessly provide access to international recruiters and companies.