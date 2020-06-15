NSDC partners use TCS iON Glass Room to hold classes

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, global head of TCS iON, said that empowering training partners with the necessary digital platforms can help them reach a larger set of students. (Representational image: IE)

If you are a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) training partner, you can now access the TCS iON Digital Glass Room (a platform that lets educators engage with students in real time) and move classroom vocational skills training to an online mode—due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the delivery of skills has been impacted for millions of students.

The tie-up between NSDC and TCS iON strengthens the former’s online content aggregation platform, called the eSkill India, through which NSDC enables e-learning amongst skill seekers. NSDC has a network of over 500 training partners, and the Glass Room will help them deliver lectures, create and share content, share and evaluate assignments, conduct formative tests, and monitor learners’ progress. The platform also enables online collaboration amongst students and trainers through debates, quizzes, polls and surveys.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, global head of TCS iON, said that empowering training partners with the necessary digital platforms can help them reach a larger set of students.

“In today’s disruptive environment, digital solutions provide live virtual classrooms and self-study courses, enabling continuity of training and learning. NSDC’s collaboration with TCS iON is aimed at facilitating innovative methods to promote skill training and access for learners,” added Manish Kumar, MD & CEO of NSDC.

The offering is free of cost for all training partners of NSDC.