NSDC launches new logo; announces plans to roll-out skill training programmes to excluded communities

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has launched a new look in the form of a logo focusing on ‘Reimagine Future’, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC told FE Education. Furthermore, the organisation aims to open 50,000 skill centres in India by 2025. “The rebranding is focused on behavioural change of workplace brought in by evolution of change,” Tiwari said. In addition, NSDC plans to launch women entrepreneurship programmes by December 2022. “The new identity will emphasise on digital skills, especially in the excluded communities such as women, minority communities and tribal communities,” Tiwari added.

According to him, as a part of the rebranding, NSDC aims to focus on ‘4I’s’ including impact, integrity, inclusion, innovation, and integrity. Further, the organisation aims to focus on employability skills, local-resource utilisation, and language skills. “Language is an important aspect for skill development. We plan to work with institutions to introduce language based skill training,” Tiwari said.

Furthermore, NSDC aims to reach out to one crore students across school level and higher education to provide upskilling courses. “Our objective is to focus on reskill and upskill approximately 1.5 crore professionals by 2025. It will be done through collaboration with companies and institutions,” Tiwari explained.

In addition, in August this year NSDC in collaboration with Seva Bharti and Yuva Vikas Society launched Grameen Udyami Project to provide skill training to tribal communities. “In the new face, we plan to work with microfinancing sectors to tap the excluded communities,” Tiwari added.

Also Read: Delhi School Education Rules on late fee payment fine don’t apply to pvt unaided institutions: HC

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn