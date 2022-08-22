NSDC launches second phase of Grameen Udyami Project for tribal youths

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in collaboration with Seva Bharti and Yuva Vikas Society has launched the second phase of Grameen Udyami Project. According to an official statement, the partnership aims to multiskill India’s youth and impart functional skills to them for enabling livelihoods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on the involvement of tribal communities in the workforce, ensuring their holistic development to make them self-reliant and contained within their respective geographies, the statement said.

Furthermore, Union Minister of Tribal affairs, Arjun Munda has launched the programme, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Electronics and IT, and Bishweswar Tudu, MoS, Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti virtually addressed the august gathering .

As per the statement, Grameen Udyami is a multi-skilling project, funded by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) that aims to train 450 tribal students in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. Furthermore, it added that the project is being implemented in six states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Gujarat. “This concept was crystallised by MoS, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and tribal MPs,” the statement added.

According to Arjun Munda, the collaboration focuses on strengthening sustainable livelihood for tribal populations and with this, the central government has sanctioned a budget of 85,000 crore for tribal areas. “There is also a dire need of increasing ownership so that there is awareness built around such schemes and initiatives. There is so much potential and ability in the tribal youth that all we need to do is lay down the right avenues for them to use their talent in the right places,” he said.

Furthermore, the training under the project will be conducted in job roles including electrician and solar PV installation technician, plumbing and masonry, 2 wheeler repair and maintenance, IT/ITES with e-Governance and farm mechanization. Grameen Udyami Yojana is implemented under Sansadiya Parisankul Yojana.

