NSDC International and DMIHER launch UG, PG programmes for future job ready workforce

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International and Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DMIHER) have jointly launched degree programmes designed with the aim to enhance employment opportunities along with entrepreneurial readiness.

According to the official statement, the programme is conjointly run by NSDC International, DMIHER, and FutureAcad, a joint initiative of Rooman Technologies and NSDC.

The statement said the aim of the collaboration is to help young professionals become future ready by offering certified degree programmes in both online and hybrid modes under the integrated degree and industry certifications. Students who have completed their schooling till 12th standard, graduates and working professionals are eligible for the programmes.

The statement added that all eligible candidates will receive placement assistance, career guidance, and mentorship on building strong profiles and preparation for interviews. The courses offered under the partnership are training in various streams of BBA Digital Marketing, BCA Data Science and Machine Learning, MBA Data Science and Business Intelligence. MCA Artificial Learning and Machine Learning, and MCA Networking and Cyber Security.

“With the advent of technology and industry 4.0, it is imperative that we empower our youth with future-ready skills. This initiative will certainly attribute towards providing employability to the youth of our country through integrated and industry-leading certifications. This is an opportunity to cultivate the culture of imbibing relevant skills in our potential workforce which will fulfill the demands of our industries and businesses,” Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, and officiating CEO, NSDC, said.

Further the statement mentioned, FutureAcad will establish a sustainable long-term partnership with academic institutions to address the skill and employability gap. It is set to provide a strong network of more than 1,500 technology and OEM companies associated with skilling, talent fulfilment, research, and managed services and be part of the fastest-growing data science field.

