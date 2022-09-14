ENGIE partners with NSDC to train 600 youth in solar module programmes 

Clean energy firm ENGIE has said that it has collaborated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) through its arm Solaire Direct Energy India to train 600 youths in solar module programmes, an official statement said. The agreement of the collaboration was announced on September 13, 2022.

Further, it added that the goal of this partnership is to impart the knowledge, skill and necessary training addressing the niche market of young graduates preparing to enter the employment market.

“ENGIE through its subsidiary SolaireDirect Energy India Private Ltd (SEIPL) has collaborated with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train 600 youth as solar module technicians, ” an official company statement said.

Furthermore, the statement added that the locations for the training include Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadappa, and Bikaner. “Post training, NSDC will deploy these candidates to various companies with the purpose of undertaking skill training programmes,” it said.

As per an official statement, the project is a part of Engie’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) for the year 2022-23. In addition, it said that it will continue until the Q1 of 2024. As a part of the programme, learners will be taught the basics of PV systems and their components, among other curriculum.

Furthermore it said that after completion of the training, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will send candidates to various companies for skills training and skill developments. In addition, candidates will be taught how to do site surveys, procure components, assess customer requirements, and install civil or mechanical and electrical components, along with how to handle testing, project commissioning, and PV maintenance.

Apart from this, it also noted that the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) aims to ensure that all of the training programmes are in light with the Qualification Pack (QP) or National Occupation Standards set by the Sector Skill Councils (SSC).

