NSDC collaborates with Drone Destination to start ten drone hubs in India

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in collaboration with Drone Destination has announced expansion of flying schools across the country, as per an official statement. According to it, the initiative aligns with the vision of making India the drone hub for the world and NSDC’s focus is to promote skill development.

Further, as a part of the partnership, NSDC will also provide loans through its associated NBFCs for the aspiring pilots to undergo training with Drone Destination and receive skills, augmenting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, it said.

“The rate of drone adoption in India has been phenomenal and it will continue to grow as the technology has immense usage potential being realised by users across the globe. There is already a huge requirement for skilled manpower in the sector, including trained pilots and this demand is only bound to increase,” Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, NSDC, said.

He further added that it is estimated that the country would need over three lakh drone pilots within the span of next five years and understanding this demand, NSDC is committed to partner with leading organisations such as Drone Destination to assist in building the necessary skill infrastructure for large scale employment opportunities.

“Drone training provides the highest return on investment for any certification programme available in the country. Our partnership with NSDC will be doubly beneficial for the youth as there will soon be more drone hubs across the country and further, aspiring pilots can get loans for skill development in this new sunrise sector. Availability of loans will make the drone revolution a truly inclusive one by widening the base of aspirants who want to be a part of this change-making technology,” Chirag Sharma, CEO, Drone Destination, said.

