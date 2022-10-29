NSDC collaborates with Perdaman to strengthen India Australia trade in skills and education

National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI) has partnered with immigration and overseas recruitment firm Perdaman to become a Gateway to Australia for the Indian skilled and business community.

According to an official statement, both the companies have become natural partners (partner of choice) in line with their services and core values. The agreement aims to foster good relationship between Australia and India. The association further aims to assist in building the Australian economy.

The statement further mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is taking efforts in skilling, re-skilling and upskilling its youth. NSDC launched NSDCI as a 100% subsidiary to play role in steering national and international partnerships for overseas employment through specific programmes, positioning India as the preferred hub for the supply of skilled workforce across the globe. The collaboration will further provide students from India/Australia with the opportunity to study in the reciprocal country through various channels. Going forward, it would also explore the scholarship opportunity and the possibility of a reduction of the fee for students coming from economically weaker backgrounds. The association will work in various industry sectors including manufacturing, hospitality, agriculture, renewable energy and electric vehicles.

“While India has a huge network of training institutions consisting of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs) and other institutions skilling millions of youths every year, Australia is facing an acute shortage of skilled workers. As a result, there is an urgent need to create an enabling and facilitating environment to benefit both countries. It is my firm belief that this partnership will not only make the process of international mobility by a smooth process by removing any bottlenecks and procedural challenges but also meet the aspirations of Indian youth to earn a livelihood in foreign countries,” Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, managing director, NSDC International, said.

This is a historic moment for both the countries to have organisation like NSDC International to establish with local partner Perdaman, for building the vision for the next generation of entrepreneurs and businesses, Vikas Rambal, chairman, Perdaman, said.

