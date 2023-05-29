NSDC Academy teams up with Camu ed-tech; aims to close education-industry skills gap.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a non-profit organisation committed to fostering skill development in India, has unveiled a partnership with Camu, the flagship brand of Octoze Technologies. Together, they are launching the NSDC Academy’s Skills for Higher Education, powered by Camu EdTech. The primary objective of NSDC Academy is to bridge the gap between the industry and the education sector by providing a comprehensive array of courses in collaboration with Camu. This partnership aims to equip Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) with a complete suite of digital solutions, which includes a Student Information System, Learning Management System, and a Student Success Platform powered by CamuEngage, according to an official release.

The collaboration between NSDC and Camu aims to offer HEIs a diverse range of capabilities. These include comprehensive placement preparation, mentorship by industry experts, specialised skilling programmes, streamlined job placements, student entrepreneurship initiatives, test preparation for K-12 (IIT JEE, NEET), IAS, IPS, GATE, international admissions, research competencies, accreditations, NIRF solutions, and more.

“Our vision is to ensure that we equip the youth by building their capabilities and providing them with the right prospects. With this, we have launched NSDC Academy’s Skills for Higher Education powered by Camu ed-tech. This platform will serve as a hub that connects students and institutions, enabling them to achieve their placement aspirations. NSDC Academy envisions becoming a strong partner throughout​ the student’s learning journey​, ensuring that they have the tools they need to succeed, fulfil their aspirations, and become job creators of tomorrow,” Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, MD, NSDC International, said.

Furthermore, NSDC and Camu have partnered to empower HEIs to align with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by integrating skilling courses. With Camu’s presence in ed-tech and over 450 institutions in 9 countries, this collaboration aims to enhance student outcomes and success. “CamuEngage will be the marketplace for HEIs to map the student’s journey with leading-edge skilling courses and mentorship programs offered by industry experts. This is an exciting partnership and is expected to create a significant impact on students’ success in higher ed,” AR Swami, CEO, Camu, said.

