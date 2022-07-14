NRTI re-named as Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya; Gets nod for becoming a Central University

The National Road Transport Institute in Gujarat will be upgraded to a central university and will be known as the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, said on Monday. The cabinet has also approved the setting up of the university. The Gati Shakti University will become the second central university in the state following the Central University of Gujarat. The minister said that the university’s capacity would be increased and more courses would be introduced.

Objectives of Gati Shakti University

The objective of the Gati Shakti University is to support the vision and goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and provide the best possible education and training to the people of Gujarat and the country. It is also expected to help in the expansion of the transportation sector in the country, drive local manufacturing, and substitute imports of expensive technology. The university is additionally expected to provide the necessary technology and manpower to the transportation industry and carry out valuable needed research and development to create innovative technologies in this field.

Courses offered currently at NRTI

Currently, the NRTI is offering various courses in the field of transportation technology, railway system engineering, and management like BBA in Transportation Management, BSc in Transportation Technology, and B.Tech. Rail Infrastructure Engineering, Rail Systems & Communication Engineering, Mechanical, and Rail Engineering. MBA in Transport Economics & Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Transport Technology and Policy, Transport Information Systems and Analytics, Railway Systems Engineering & Integration. All courses are of durations ranging from 2 to 4 years.

Vision forward for Gati Shakti University

The university will further affiliate and upgrade other campuses to offer services across the country, operate nationwide as a knowledge hub for transportation research and development, leverage technology-driven learning models, and attract high-quality faculty, academic leadership, and research.

“#Cabinet approves setting up of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara, Gujarat. It is envisioned to be a key enabler for expanding the transportation sector. It will ensure a stable supply of highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. #CabinetDecisions,” tweeted Jaideep Bhatnagar, principal spokesperson of the government of India.

The admissions at this soon-to-be Central University for UG and PG courses are based on the marks scored by the candidates in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).